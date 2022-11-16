BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

