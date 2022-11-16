BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 5,001 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,156,138. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

