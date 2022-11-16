Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Down 3.1%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.97 and last traded at C$13.97. 32,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 44,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.41.

HOM.U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

