Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

