Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMBL. TheStreet cut shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.
Bumble Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,184. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
