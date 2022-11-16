Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunge has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.