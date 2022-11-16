Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1841 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($37.60) to GBX 3,250 ($38.19) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.