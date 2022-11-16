BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $10,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,342,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Friday, November 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $9,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $8,550.00.

On Monday, October 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $9,700.00.

On Friday, October 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $9,250.00.

On Friday, October 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.