BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

