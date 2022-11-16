C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 192,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 384.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

