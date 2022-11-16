C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.01. 12,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,667,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.82.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,639 over the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

