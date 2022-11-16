Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.