Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $297,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

CMCSA stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.