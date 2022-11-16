Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

