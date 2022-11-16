Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 978 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 51.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

