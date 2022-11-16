Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 267,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 306,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

CCD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 83,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,043. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $33.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.