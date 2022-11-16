Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Darren John Hall Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Director Darren John Hall bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,685,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,382,391.26.

On Monday, September 26th, Darren John Hall sold 73 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$64.24.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58.

Several research firms have commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

