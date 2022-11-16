Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.01% of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

