Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.33.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$110.00. 52,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,691. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$37.90 and a twelve month high of C$116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.68.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

