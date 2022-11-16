Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$16.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Total Energy Services Stock Down 4.0 %
Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.78. The company had a trading volume of 121,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,450. The stock has a market cap of C$367.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
