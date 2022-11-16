Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target to C$16.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.78. The company had a trading volume of 121,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,450. The stock has a market cap of C$367.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.03 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.76.

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,819,750. In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,241.90. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,819,750. Insiders purchased a total of 348,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,541 over the last three months.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

