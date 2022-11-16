Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) PT Lowered to $10.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,366. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.23. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,408,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

