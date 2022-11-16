Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Shares Sold by Skaana Management L.P.

Skaana Management L.P. lowered its stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,787 shares during the quarter. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of Canoo stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Canoo Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.