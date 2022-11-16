Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Neutral

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NexImmune from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of NexImmune from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NEXI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

