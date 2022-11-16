Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 312 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Newmont by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,040,000 after buying an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $82,681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 145,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,000. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

