Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after buying an additional 3,620,252 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,190,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 19,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

