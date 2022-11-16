Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,435. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.94.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

