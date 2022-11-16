Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

LMT stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,816. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

