Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $956,000 Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,702. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

