Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 163,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,730. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

