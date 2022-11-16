Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. 71,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

