Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 104 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.80. 12,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The stock has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.86. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total transaction of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

