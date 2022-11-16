Capital One Financial Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.60) for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($9.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.52) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

Arvinas Trading Up 10.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Shares of ARVN opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

