Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $74.43 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

