Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Issue None Dividend of $0.28

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.20.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director James G. Morris purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,995 shares in the company, valued at $393,460.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 10,150 shares of company stock worth $80,374 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

