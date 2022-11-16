CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,136. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CareMax

CMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CareMax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareMax to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

