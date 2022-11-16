Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Has $52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 45.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

