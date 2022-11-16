Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $8.79. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 30,748 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($6.91) to GBX 1,219 ($14.32) in a report on Monday.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 304.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,800,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.6% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2,173.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 402,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $2,244,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

