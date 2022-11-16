Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.11

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 2605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Cartesian Growth Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 7.0% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 633,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $760,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth by 921.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 474,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 428,421 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $4,935,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at $2,814,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

