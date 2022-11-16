Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 9.3%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 79,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,084,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

