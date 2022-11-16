Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. 208,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,281. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.