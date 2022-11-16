Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $21,799,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 68,824 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.78. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

