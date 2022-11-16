Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 648,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,873.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

