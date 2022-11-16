Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CASP opened at GBX 4.09 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Caspian Sunrise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £92.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33.

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

