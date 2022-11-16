Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.04

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caspian Sunrise Price Performance
Shares of LON CASP opened at GBX 4.09 ($0.05) on Wednesday. Caspian Sunrise has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of £92.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.33.
About Caspian Sunrise
