Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. 26,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,246. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $592.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

