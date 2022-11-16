Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VYM traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

