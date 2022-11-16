Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.92. 9,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

