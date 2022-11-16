Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $878,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 416,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 504.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 998,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 135,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $74.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.