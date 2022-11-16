Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,084,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 678,909 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,670,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.61. 1,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,842. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

