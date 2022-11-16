Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 655 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

IWS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,716. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

