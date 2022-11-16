Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.10. 96,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,275. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

