Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 174,245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 381,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 741,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,239. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of CPRX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 17,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,002. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

